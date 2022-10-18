Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 56,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,805. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.91. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

