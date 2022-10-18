Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $100.43. 34,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

