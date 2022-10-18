Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,243,000 after acquiring an additional 784,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

