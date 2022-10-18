Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $249.96. 82,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,897. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

