Abbrea Capital LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. The company had a trading volume of 718,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $359.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

