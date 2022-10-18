Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,065,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 16,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.