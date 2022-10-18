Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,094. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.41 and its 200-day moving average is $292.32. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

