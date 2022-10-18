Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Burney Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 197,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,697. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

