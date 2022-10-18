Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 91,289 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Absolute Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Absolute Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

