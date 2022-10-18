Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.5% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 217,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.08. 42,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,094. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.32.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

