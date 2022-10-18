Achain Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $130,542.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007056 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004901 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.