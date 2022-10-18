Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acushnet by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,194,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 228,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

