Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,519 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 59,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.3% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,633 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.78.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.80. The company had a trading volume of 115,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

