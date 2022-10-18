Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.15-$15.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.88 billion.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $292.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

