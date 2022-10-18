ADT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,031 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the average daily volume of 2,826 put options.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,452 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Stock Up 2.3 %

ADT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 430,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,916. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.82.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADT will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -350.00%.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.