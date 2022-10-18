Advisor OS LLC Acquires 53,086 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $641,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,268. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

