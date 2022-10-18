Advisor OS LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam lifted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.77. 26,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.60. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

