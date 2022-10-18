Advisor OS LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 115,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.