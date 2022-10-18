Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

