Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,080.0 days.

Aedifica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aedifica from €93.00 ($94.90) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Further Reading

