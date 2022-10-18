aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Hits $67.40 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. aelf has a total market cap of $67.40 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00013030 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018316 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008960 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,254,854 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.