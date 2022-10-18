Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

A traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.85. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

