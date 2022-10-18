Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $1,600.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,360.59 or 0.27633590 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

