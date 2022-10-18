Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $273.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $237.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.67. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 51.4% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

