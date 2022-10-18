Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 143,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Airgain Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

