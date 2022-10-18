Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Alarm.com worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. 2,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,546. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

