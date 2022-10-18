Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.67. 964,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,226. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.01.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.