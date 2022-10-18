Aldebaran Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 352.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 151,993 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 11.7% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 51.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.49.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

