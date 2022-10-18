Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

NSC opened at $219.10 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $204.26 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.