Aldebaran Financial Inc. Invests $176,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 77.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Plug Power stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

