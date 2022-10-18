Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2 %

MCD opened at $249.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.98.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

