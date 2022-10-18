Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.