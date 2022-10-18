Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $257.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

