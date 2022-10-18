Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

DUK stock opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

