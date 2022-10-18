Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 15,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Alight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alight by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alight by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.