Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Head to Head Analysis

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allegro MicroSystems and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 7 0 3.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 13.44% 15.32% 12.57% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 5.15 $119.41 million $0.52 39.81 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats NeoMagic on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

