ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 384,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ALE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 402,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

