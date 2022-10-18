Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,419,152 shares.The stock last traded at $28.94 and had previously closed at $30.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

