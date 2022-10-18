Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Down 7.7%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 1,104,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,084,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.03.

About Alpha Growth

(Get Rating)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

