Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

