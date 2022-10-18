Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 924,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,799,802. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

