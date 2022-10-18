Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 701,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,747,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,825,000 after buying an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,564,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

