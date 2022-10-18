Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $161.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

