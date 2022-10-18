Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ANSYS by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,684. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day moving average of $256.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

