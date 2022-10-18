Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Ingredion worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. 4,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

