Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Portland General Electric worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

