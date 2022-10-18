Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,439 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

BEPC traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.97. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

