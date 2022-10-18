Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $59,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $186.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,026. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.80.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.