Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. 197,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

