Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 12.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Humana by 10.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Insider Activity

Humana Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $501.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,106. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.53. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

